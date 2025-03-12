Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 40.0% increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLX

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.