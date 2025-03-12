Smart Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smart Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,120.67.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $912.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $990.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $986.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.