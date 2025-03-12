Smart Portfolios LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Portfolios LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $555.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $597.89 and its 200 day moving average is $589.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

