Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 300 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 431.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 49.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $209.95 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 141.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

