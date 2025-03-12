Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the February 13th total of 476,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Michael Paul Dunn, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28,920.00 per share, for a total transaction of $347,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $354,617,040. This trade represents a 4,580.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Society Pass stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Society Pass at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Society Pass from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
