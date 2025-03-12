Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Soluna Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLNHP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,110. Soluna has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.
Soluna Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Soluna
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.