Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Soluna Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLNHP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,110. Soluna has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

