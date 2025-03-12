Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

