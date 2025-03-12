SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.10. 15,731,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 41,961,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.62.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 58,382 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,071,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 754,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,781.85. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $3,157,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,021,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,837,653.20. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,443. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

