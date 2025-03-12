South Bow FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of South Bow in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for South Bow’s FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million.

SOBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

South Bow Stock Performance

NYSE SOBO opened at $25.27 on Monday. South Bow has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.66.

Institutional Trading of South Bow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

