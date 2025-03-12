Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.55 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 100112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Southern Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.43. The company has a market cap of £9.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

