SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $12.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

