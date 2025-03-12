Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sphere Entertainment traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.25. 444,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 791,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.
SPHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.
The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
