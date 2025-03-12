Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $33.85 Average PT from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SPT opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,169.60. The trade was a 12.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,720.03. This trade represents a 84.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $3,413,532. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 100.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

