Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $64,117,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.46 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $794,188.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,980,990.52. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,080.80. The trade was a 14.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,564 shares of company stock worth $6,890,970 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

