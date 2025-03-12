SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.09 and last traded at $124.88, with a volume of 10627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.53.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,592.18. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,695 shares of company stock worth $7,781,086. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

