St. Louis Trust Co Has $2.85 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

St. Louis Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 498,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 344,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,411,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

