St. Louis Trust Co Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.13 and a 200-day moving average of $223.60. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

