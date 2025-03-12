StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.