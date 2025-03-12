StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

