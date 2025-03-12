StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

