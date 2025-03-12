StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Genocea Biosciences
