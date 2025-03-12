StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $11.63 on Monday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Mannatech Company Profile
