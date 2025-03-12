StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

