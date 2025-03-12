StockNews.com Downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Sell

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.99.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,484,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 268.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.