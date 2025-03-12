StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.34 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Euro Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

Euro Tech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.05% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

