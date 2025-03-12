StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.34 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.
Euro Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is a Dividend King?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.