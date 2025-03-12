StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE XIN opened at $2.84 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

