StockNews.com Upgrades Comstock (NYSE:LODE) to “Sell”

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Comstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE LODE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 302,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,149. Comstock has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LODE. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Comstock by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 338,538 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

