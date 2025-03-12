Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s Why

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 65,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 16,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stria Lithium Trading Up 10.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

