Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 17007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Strip Tinning Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19.

Get Strip Tinning alerts:

About Strip Tinning

(Get Free Report)

With more than 60 years of experience, Strip Tinning Automotive is a leading manufacturer of flexible printed circuit connectors, flat foil & cable connectors, and electrical busbar & wire elements, for automotive heating and lighting applications.

We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.

A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strip Tinning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strip Tinning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.