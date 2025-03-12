Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS SMMYY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 231,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.82.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
