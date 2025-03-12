Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS SMMYY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 231,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.82.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

