Summit X LLC Purchases 584 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

