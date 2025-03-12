Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUHJY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 66,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,689. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

