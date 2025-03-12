Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,252 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Suncor Energy worth $361,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,503 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

