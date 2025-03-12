SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.77 and traded as low as C$8.08. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.09, with a volume of 34,400 shares trading hands.
SunOpta Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$678.64 million, a P/E ratio of -37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.