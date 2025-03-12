Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 15.3 %

Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 188,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,275. The company has a market cap of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 148.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

