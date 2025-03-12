Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Posts Earnings Results

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SUPR stock opened at GBX 74.01 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 65.20 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.90 ($1.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71. The stock has a market cap of £922.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Roger Blundell bought 100,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($90,626.62). Also, insider Sapna Shah purchased 19,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £13,081.16 ($16,935.73). 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

