SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SWKHL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. 6,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.88.

Get SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.