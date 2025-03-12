Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 100.0% increase from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Table Trac Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TBTC opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
Table Trac Company Profile
