Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 100.0% increase from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Table Trac Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TBTC opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

