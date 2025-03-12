Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.43. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

