Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1853650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

TLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.55 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$70.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

