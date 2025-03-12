Technology Stocks Worth Watching – March 12th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Broadcom, Super Micro Computer, and Alphabet are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the research, development, and production of technology-oriented products and services, such as software, hardware, telecommunications, and internet services. These stocks often provide high growth potential due to innovative advances and market demand, but they can also experience significant price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.25 on Wednesday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,943,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,393,954. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $131.42.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $216.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,202,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,295,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.47 and its 200 day moving average is $234.12.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $13.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $619.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,565,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,647,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $382.21. 11,583,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,195,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.30. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $376.91 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,937,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,492,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.44. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.52. 69,032,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,439,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $119.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.02. 17,232,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,828,830. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $138.99 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

