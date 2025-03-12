Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 29229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

