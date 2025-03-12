Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $13,189,513.04 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $17.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.09. 140,822,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,973,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.81.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

