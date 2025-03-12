TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $22.65 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 10.8% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TFO Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.