The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, April 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Detroit Legal News Price Performance

Detroit Legal News stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.00. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 101. Detroit Legal News has a 52 week low of $295.00 and a 52 week high of $374.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.74 and a 200-day moving average of $340.14.

Detroit Legal News Company Profile

The Detroit Legal News Company engages in printing and publishing business. The company, through its division, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal and real estate newspapers; and Inland Press provides commercial printing services in Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was founded in 1895 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

