The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, April 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
Detroit Legal News Price Performance
Detroit Legal News stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.00. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 101. Detroit Legal News has a 52 week low of $295.00 and a 52 week high of $374.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.74 and a 200-day moving average of $340.14.
Detroit Legal News Company Profile
