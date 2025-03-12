The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Gym Group had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 136.14 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.13 million, a P/E ratio of -116.10, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.21 ($2.26).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Transactions at The Gym Group

In related news, insider Richard Stables purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £35,750 ($46,284.31). Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

The Gym Group Company Profile



The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

