The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot stock opened at $368.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $366.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

