The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $19.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. This represents a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Macerich by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 7.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. Macerich has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

