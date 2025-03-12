The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.20. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,087,549 shares trading hands.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.
The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
