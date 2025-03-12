The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.20. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,087,549 shares trading hands.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 305,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

