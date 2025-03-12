The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,169.95 ($15.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,240.50 ($16.09). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 1,219.50 ($15.82), with a volume of 4,412,869 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.14) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.17) to GBX 1,350 ($17.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.58) to GBX 1,090 ($14.14) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,446.67 ($44.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,296.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,172.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

