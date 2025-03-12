The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Lowered by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.7 %
TD opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
