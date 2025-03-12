The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Lowered by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

TD opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.